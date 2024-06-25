American International Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Match Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

