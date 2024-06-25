American International Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,767 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,517.60 and a beta of 1.53. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SE

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.