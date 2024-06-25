American International Group Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,088,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,504,000 after buying an additional 112,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

