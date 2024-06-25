American International Group Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,312 shares of company stock valued at $22,880,941 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

