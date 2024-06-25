American International Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,744,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,225,000 after buying an additional 429,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

