American International Group Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

