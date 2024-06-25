American International Group Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after buying an additional 697,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $57,580,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after buying an additional 216,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Further Reading

