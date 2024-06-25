American International Group Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 741,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 731,869 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 619,958 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

