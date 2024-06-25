American International Group Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,263 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.