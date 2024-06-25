American International Group Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 104,713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 1,809.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boise Cascade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $80.25 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.43.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

