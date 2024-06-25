American International Group Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $7,735,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $13,341,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $161,543,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $4,473,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

