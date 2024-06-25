American International Group Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529,309 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 289,885 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -155.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

