American International Group Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evergy by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

