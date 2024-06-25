American International Group Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABG opened at $229.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.06 and a 200-day moving average of $220.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.6 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

