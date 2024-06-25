American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.54 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

