Americanas S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Americanas Price Performance

Shares of BZWHF opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Americanas has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

