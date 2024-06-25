Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,601 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

About Amplitude

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

