Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPX)

6/12/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Capital Power was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

4/30/2024 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPX opened at C$40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. Capital Power Co. has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.70.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 47.04%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

