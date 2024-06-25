APA Group (APA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from APA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.29.
APA Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.52.
APA Group Company Profile
