APA Group (APA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.30 on September 17th

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from APA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.29.
APA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About APA Group
