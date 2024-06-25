Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 37,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 500.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,329,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

