AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 4,203 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $968,119.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,261.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.32 and a 12-month high of $256.73. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.33.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

View Our Latest Report on APPF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AppFolio by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.