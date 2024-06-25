Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 174,765 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.0% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,984,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 58,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Melius Research lifted their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.