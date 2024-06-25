Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 174,765 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.0% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,984,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 58,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $208.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.
Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Melius Research lifted their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
