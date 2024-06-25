Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.14 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.11. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

