Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $998.37

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 998.37 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.94). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 985 ($12.50), with a volume of 1,298 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARBB

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 998.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,019.16. The stock has a market cap of £159.47 million, a P/E ratio of 441.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,062.78%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.