Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $998.37

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 998.37 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.94). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 985 ($12.50), with a volume of 1,298 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Down 2.4 %
Arbuthnot Banking Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,062.78%.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
