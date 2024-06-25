argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $500.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $448.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $440.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.64 and a 200-day moving average of $386.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

