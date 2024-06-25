Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $586,051,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,683,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $7,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,157,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $7,014,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,157,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $71,801,440. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $329.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $345.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

