ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.81

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as low as $17.39. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 14,710 shares trading hands.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,788,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 664,321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.