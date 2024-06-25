ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Lowered by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,002.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $395.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $955.25 and its 200-day moving average is $900.40. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

