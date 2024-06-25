Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AESI. Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE AESI opened at $19.88 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 60,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,646,492.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,175,427.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,098 shares of company stock worth $4,689,988. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

