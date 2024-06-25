Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,467,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32.

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $1,512,305.91.

On Monday, April 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $1,459,810.74.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,645,810.11.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

