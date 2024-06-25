AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in AT&T by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 191,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 96,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 740,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

