Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.57

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.57 and traded as low as $16.83. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 20,001 shares trading hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a P/E ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

In other Auburn National Bancorporation news, CEO David A. Hedges acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $181,739. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

