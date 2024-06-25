AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $23.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

AEYE stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

