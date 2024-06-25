Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 111 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $488.87. The company had a trading volume of 208,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.89 and a 200-day moving average of $503.21. The company has a market capitalization of $449.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

