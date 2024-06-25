Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 667 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273,658 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 249,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150,883 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. 6,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

