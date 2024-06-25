Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 19,480 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.38. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

