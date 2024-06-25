Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,061 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,066. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $624.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

