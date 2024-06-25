Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,191.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 275.3% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,987,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,288.4% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 356,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 341,339 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

