Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,642 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,474,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.