Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,492 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0594 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

