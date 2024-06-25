Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,575 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHI opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.