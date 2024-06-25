Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 518,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

