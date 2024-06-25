Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

