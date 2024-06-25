Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 795,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 220,765 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,837,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,815.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,782 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $526.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

