Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,109 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,845,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,682 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

