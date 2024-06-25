Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. 439,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,956. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

