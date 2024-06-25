Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $34,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

