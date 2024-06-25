Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

