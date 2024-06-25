Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 308,231 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

IUSB stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

